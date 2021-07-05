St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, DUI 4, VCR, DLS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
ARREST
CASE#: 21A202439
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME of CALL: 07/05/2021 @ 8:17 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Comette Rd
TOWN: Fairfax, VT
VIOLATION: DUI 4, Domestic Assault, Violation Conditions of Release, DLS
ACCUSED: Scott F. Russell
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified of a family fight in Fairfax, VT. Ultimately Scott Russell, who left the residence, was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault, DUI 4, Violation of Conditions of Release (relating to consumption of alcohol and driving without a valid license), and DLS. He was ordered to be held until sober and then released on a flash citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/21 @ 01:00 pm
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
