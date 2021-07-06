Smarter AI Dashcams Bring Driver Monitoring to Video Telematics
Increases in distracted and complacent driving generate demand for AI-powered driver monitor systems
Smarter AI software-defined cameras enable precision AI for trusted data and decisions”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet the growing demand for increased road safety, Smarter AI, the leader in AI cameras and enablement software, has secured partnerships with several developers of best-in-class AI models for commercial video telematics, including Edgetensor, Jungo Connectivity and PathPartner Technology Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS).
— Chris Piche, Founder of Smarter AI.
ABI Research’s recent report disclosed that the majority of car-truck accidents are the fault of the passenger car driver. This further qualified the importance of video evidence and the need for proactive detection of commercial driver fatigue and distraction, which is spurring a 29% CAGR in video solution shipments through 2026. Commercial video telematics developers are evolving solutions to meet the demand.
“Smarter AI software-defined cameras enable precision AI for trusted data and decisions,” said Chris Piche, Founder of Smarter AI. “Together with our AI model partners, our Smarter AI Dashcams prevent complacent and distracted driving and misuse of driver assistance systems to improve cabin and driver safety, reduce insurance costs, and prevent vehicle-involved incidents.”
With every camera use case requiring unique AI models and programming, Smarter AI software-defined cameras enable customers to download AI models from the AI Store™, the company’s growing ecosystem of AI models and developers, and run them on Smarter AI cameras like apps on a phone.
Smarter AI model partnerships include:
Claude Hochreutiner, Smarter AI Director of Product Management, said “Together with our AI model partners, our Smarter AI Dashcams and other leading AI camera systems based on the Smarter AI Platform monitor drivers and cabins to mitigate human factors that contribute to accidents, such as distraction or complacency.”
The need for automotive and traffic safety has also been recognized by lawmakers through the introduction of the Stay Aware for Everyone (SAFE) Act, a proposed bill aiming to improve automotive and traffic safety across the United States. The bill will require carmakers to install driver monitoring systems, like those deployed by Smarter AI and partners, to detect and prevent complacent and distracted behaviors while driving.
About Smarter AI
AI is transforming CCTV cameras and their use cases. Because each use case requires unique AI models and programming, Smarter AI software-defined cameras:
* Program AI like apps on a phone, and are
* Supported by AI Store™, our growing ecosystem of AI models and developers, to
* Scale AI camera use cases and networks.
Smarter AI has been deployed by carriers, device makers, and service providers to millions of endpoints worldwide. More information is available at https://smarterai.camera.
