Absolute (No Reserve) Auction July 31 Murphys, CA 225+/-AC Pristine Land on Coyote Creek
Water, Location, Rolling Hills, Dirt Roads, easy access to SR 4 and minutes from downtown Murphys.MURPHYS, CA, USA, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For immediate release
Absolute (No Reserve) Auction July 31-1:00pm
Along the Sierra Nevada Foothills
225+/- Acres of undisturbed land on Coyote Creek
The Accelerated Marketing Group and The Good Group, with Engel & Volkers Newport Beach, are excited to announce that 225+/- acres of pristine, undeveloped land alongside Coyote Creek will be offered at Absolute Auction and sold regardless of price on July 31.
Formerly listed for $2,850,000, the property – which comprises of three parcels, zoned RR-5 and RA-5 – is located just minutes from the town of Murphys. Nestled in the Sierra Nevada foothills, Murphys has a rich history dating back to California’s goldrush period, and is known today for its vibrant arts community, fine dining, award-winning wineries, and outstanding recreational opportunities.
Video: https://vimeo.com/386639528
“We’re presenting this property because the current partnership that has owned the piece for over a decade is dissolving,” says Todd Good, the President of Accelerated Marketing Group. “This presents a potential buyer with an unprecedented opportunity: the highest bidder, who confirms with the Terms of Sale at the auction on July 31 will be awarded with a fully executed contract. Simply put, the property is going to be sold – regardless of the price.”
“Without question, this offering is unique,” agrees Joey Good, the Principal of the Good Group. “While there are many vacant land offerings in Calaveras and other surrounding counties, this is the only one that invites the public to come name their price.”
To schedule a tour of the property or to receive more information about the auction, contact Todd Good (619-992-5000; tgood@amgre.com) or Joey Good (714-833-0822; joey.good@evrealestate.com).
