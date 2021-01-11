Auction Feb 4-Laughlin NV 7.63 AC Development Site on Casino Dr. w/250' Courtesy Dock & Boat Ramp. Reserve $443,000
Originally purchased for $3.9M Publish Reserve $443,000. On Casino Dr. between the Marina and Emerald Bay this 7.63 AC site has pads and a major dock.NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laughlin, Nevada: Partnership Ordered Sale. One of the last undeveloped parcels with a 250’ Courtesy dock on Casino Drive and the Lagoon that leads to the Colorado River to be Auctioned on February 4th. Originally purchased for $3.9M Published Reserve $443,000.
Laughlin, NV. It was announced today by Todd Good, Manager, Accelerated Marketing Group LLC, that his firm in cooperation with Vegas Commercial Real Estate is conducting an Auction for the 7.63+/-AC Parcel on Casino Dr. This site has great high density residential development potential. Topography of the site is level. Improvement plans have been developed and are available in the due diligence.
Uses would include: Hotel Casino Gaming (domestic and tribal), High Rise Condominium, Retail, Restaurant, Club. See permitted uses in the due diligence packet.
OFFERING: Seller of this Prime Development Opportunity has decided, after over 15 years of ownership, to offer, Via Auction, this lagoon/ river front property. A Published Reserve of $433,000 has been set. At our above the Publish Reserve and subject to the Terms of Sale at Auction, Seller is obligated to accept the highest conforming bid at or above the Published Reserve.
AREA INFORMATION: Laughlin is located at the southernmost tip of Nevada, along the Colorado River, where Nevada, California, and Arizona meet. It has become a major national tourist destination and gambling resort within the last few decades. Today there are nine hotel/casinos and one motel in Laughlin, providing over 10,000 rooms, 154,000 square feet (14,300 m2) of meeting space, 60 restaurants, two museums, two bowling centers, and a variety of boutiques, spas, and salons. More than 5,000 casino workers now cross the Colorado by shuttle boat or the Laughlin Bridge each day. Laughlin currently attracts millions of visitors annually who visit to gamble, enjoy water sports on the Colorado River, or attend many high-profile special events hosted by the community.
Off-Site Due Diligence Sessions beginning in January. Call to schedule a tour or just drive by.
To reserve a tour or for more information about the auction, qualified buyers should call: 1-619.992.5000 or email: (Todd Good) tgood@amgre.com or (Cindy Mencher) cmencher@amgre.com or Buzz Hordon. Website: Amgre.com
Todd Good
Accelerated Marketing Group LLC
+1 619.992.5000
email us here