Naples Artist Launches Unique Concrete Wall Tiles

Concrete artistry Concrete bench commercial project

Artist Douglas Lackey has created a line of custom concrete wall tiles designed for modern homes and businesses.

The three-dimensional textured tiles are unique and can’t be found in any store” — Douglas Lackey, NVRNMNT

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas Lackey, an American artist who specializes in crafting custom concrete furniture and landscape features, is launching a proprietary line of modern wall tiles.

The three-dimensional textured tiles are unique and can’t be found in any store. “Everything we do is handmade,” who formed his studio NVRNMNT (pronounced “environment”) in 2012.

The specially made tiles come in five designs and can be installed indoors or outdoors in residential or commercial buildings. “We make them to order so we can do custom colors as well,” says Lackey.

Besides wall tiles, NVRNMNT designs and creates unique concrete furniture and landscape features for residential and commercial developments. The Naples, Fla.-based studio specializes in modern and functional designs for interiors and exteriors that require little maintenance. Each creation is custom-designed for clients and handcrafted by the Naples studio’s artists.

Lackey is a self-taught concrete artisan who began experimenting with materials and designs after being inspired by leading concrete artists such as Fu-Tung Cheng and Buddy Rhodes. After leaving a successful career in the technology industry in California and Oregon, Lackey selected Southwest Florida for his studio’s headquarters in 2012. The simple lifestyle and natural surroundings of Naples coupled with the region’s strong entrepreneurial culture provide the perfect environment for Lackey’s artistry.

For more information including estimates, visit www.nvrnmnt.com or call 239-777-7043.

Media contact: Nannette Staropoli , ContentClix 239-250-1030 or nannette@content-clix.com

About NVRNMNT

Founded in 2012 by artist Douglas Lackey, NVRNMNT is a studio that designs and creates unique concrete furniture and landscape features for residential and commercial developments. Clients include private clients, interior decorators, architects and commercial developers throughout the United States. The Naples, Fla.-based studio specializes in modern and functional designs for interiors and exteriors that require little maintenance. Each creation is custom designed for clients and handcrafted by the studio’s artists. For more information including estimates, visit www.nvrnmnt.com or call 239-777-7043.

NVRNMNT Concrete tiles