Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation to Host 20th Annual Delicious Destinations Sept. 10, 11
Premier event will feature dishes prepared by celebrity chef Tom Gray and othersJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation will host its 20th annual Delicious Destinations event presented by Miller Electric on Sept. 10 and 11. The premier food and wine event will raise critical funds for the organization’s community outreach programs, which connect those in need with quality, compassionate healthcare.
Event attendees will join some of the city’s most celebrated chefs for a voyage across the historic Spice Route, which is the theme for this year’s event. Chef Tom Gray, executive chef and owner at Prati Italia and Town Hall Restaurant, and his culinary colleagues will prepare dishes inspired by regions that stretch from Japan and Indonesia to India and the Mediterranean. Local wine experts will also carefully select sophisticated wines to pair with each unique offering.
Virginia Hall, president and chief development officer at Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation, said the event has historically raised over $300,000 for the nonprofit. “We’re thrilled to once again host this decadent and dynamic fundraiser, which will in turn provide hope and healing for those in need in our community,” Hall said.
Proceeds from Delicious Destinations benefit the community outreach programs operated by Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation, including the award-winning Mobile Health Outreach Ministry. All of these programs are creatively designed to directly reach those living in underserved areas and offer them preventative medical care.
This year’s celebration will be hosted at the AAA Five-Diamond rated Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, where guests will enjoy two separate events: the Celebrity Chef by the Sea Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 10 at 11:30 a.m., and Delicious Destinations on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. There will also be a VIP Preview Reception at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 ahead of the event.
Delicious Destinations is chaired by Drs. Samer & Nina Garas and Dr. Saumil Oza & Mrs. Neetal S. Oza. The event was founded in partnership with Ponte Vedra Inn & Club and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. For more information, visit givestvincents.org/delicious-destinations.
Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation is a not-for-profit, philanthropic organization established in 1982 that provides quality, compassionate healthcare to the community’s most vulnerable. The Foundation provides financial assistance to support the mission of the century-old Ascension St. Vincent’s based in Jacksonville, Fla., and operates a variety of programs aimed at enhancing the current and future healthcare needs in its
five-county service area. For more information, visit GiveStVincents.org.
