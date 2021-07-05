Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,853 in the last 365 days.

OPEC+ assembly canceled, sending oil costs climbing increased

Oil prices climbed higher on the news. The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark which has has surged roughly 50% this year, rose another 1% to top $77 a barrel. No new date for a meeting was set after the announcement that that meeting was canceled.

“The date of the next meeting will be decided in due course,” said the official statement.

The high drama comes as Americans hitting the road for the Fourth of July holiday are greeted by a seven-year high in gasoline prices, adding to inflation headaches already hitting the economy. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States stands at $3.13, up 95 cents, or 44%, from a year ago.

US oil prices finished above $75 a barrel on Thursday for the first time in nearly three years, and are now trading near $75.50. It’s a remarkable recovery from April 2020 when crude crashed to negative $40 a barrel.

The rebound has been driven in part by soaring demand for gasoline and jet fuel as the pandemic winds down and health…

The post OPEC+ assembly canceled, sending oil costs climbing increased appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

OPEC+ assembly canceled, sending oil costs climbing increased

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.