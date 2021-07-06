CMS Assigns APC Reimbursement Code for Kent Imaging’s SnapshotNIR® for Non-Invasive Near-Infrared Imaging Services

Oxygen is the key to healing and survival. With SnapshotNIR, medical professionals can quickly optimize their treatment path to track patient progress, predict the healing trajectory & mitigate risks.” — Pierre Lemire, Kent’s CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging Inc., a leading innovator of medical technology, is pleased to announce that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has released claims submission guidelines for CPT® Codes 0640T-0642T as referenced in the MLN Matters MM12289.

CPT Codes 0640T-0642T are a family of Category III codes specific to SnapshotNIR for non-contact, near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy studies of flap or wound for image acquisition, interpretation, and reporting. The codes 0640T and 0642T which include a component on image interpretation, have been classified as reimbursable at the discretion of the payor based on medical necessity. The code 0641T, a procedural code for image capture, was assigned to the APC grouper code 5732 for utilization by outpatient facilities.

“We are very pleased with the recognition by the CMS with the reimbursable classification and the assignment of an APC grouper code for hospital outpatients for this innovative tissue oxygenation imaging device. This milestone is a positive turning point in our efforts to help improve patient outcomes and reduce complications,” says Pierre Lemire, Kent’s CEO. “Oxygen is the key to healing and survival. With SnapshotNIR, medical professionals can quickly and seamlessly optimize their treatment path to track patient progress, predict the healing trajectory and mitigate risks.”

SnapshotNIR is a near-infrared (NIR), reflectance-based technology that measures tissue oxygen saturation (StO2) in superficial tissue. Using multiple wavelengths of NIR light, it measures relative amounts of oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin in the microcirculation where oxygen exchange is happening. SnapshotNIR provides users with a tissue oxygenation map that can be used in medical decision-making, for tracking and trending oxygenation, and for evaluating tissue viability.

The cost-effective, handheld and easy-to-use imaging device is completely non-invasive, eliminating the need for patient contact or injected dyes. SnapshotNIR instantly captures diagnostic insight into the availability of oxygenated blood in tissue. These critical insights can improve decision-making throughout the continuum of care, reducing complications and improving outcomes for patients.

“Assessing tissue oxygenation is an essential step in the evaluation of patients suffering from chronic wounds. Ongoing clinical trials have demonstrated the accuracy of near-infrared spectroscopy (SnapshotNIR) in evaluating oxygen,” says Thomas Serena, MD. “Value is a combination of clinical evidence and reimbursement. Congratulations to Kent for successfully garnering reimbursement coding, giving SnapshotNIR a strong value proposition.”

The new CPT codes (0640T, 0641T, and 0642T) may be applied when using the SnapshotNIR near-infrared imaging device to identify tissue oxygen levels in wounds and surgical flaps to assess viability and healing progression. While coding and assignment to an APC enables reimbursement, coverage by each MAC is determined case-by-case, based on the medical necessity of the procedure.

“Kent Imaging is dedicated to working with CMS to solidify and enhance the reimbursement for SnapshotNIR as a critical assessment component in the care of patient populations, especially those that are at high risk for amputation or graft/flap failures,” states Moira Sykstus, Kent’s Director of Reimbursement and Clinical Services.

