ADVISORY – SCHUYLKILL COUNTY – WEDNESDAY – PennDOT to Highlight Work Zone Safety for the Summer Construction Season

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will join with Pennsylvania State Police and highway safety partners for a media event in an active work zone along PA 309 in West Penn Township to urge motorists to drive safely in work zones during the busy construction season.

The event will feature local PennDOT crews conducting maintenance activities adjacent to open lanes of travel. PennDOT District 5 Acting District Executive Christopher Kufro, P.E. will be available for interviews.

The event is weather dependent.

WHAT: PennDOT will hold a news conference and demonstration in an active work zone highlighting work zone safety. WHEN: Wednesday, July 7, 2021; 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM WHERE: Intersection of PA 309 and PA 443, West Penn Township, Schuylkill County (Lieby’s Intersection).

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 or sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #