Chardan's goal as a bank is to identify and support companies that address areas of significant unmet need. Femasys' mission of transforming women's healthcare is a substantial market opportunity”SUWANEE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woman-Lead BioPharma Starts Clinical Trials on Key Female Oriented Healthcare Advances: Femasys (NASDAQ: FEMY)
— Matthew Mrozinski, Investment banking group Chardan
Commitment and Company Focus on Transforming Women's Healthcare.
$34.45 Million IPO Completed to Fund Operations and Clinical Trials.
IPO Process Managed by Experienced Global Investment Bank Chardan.
Developing Novel Solutions and Next Generation Medical Advances.
Significant Clinical Impact to Address Severely Underserved Areas.
Femasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) is a woman-led company under the direction of Kathy Lee-Sepsick, President, CEO and Founder. FEMY has developed a suite of products and product candidates that address several large global market segments in which there has been little advancement for many years. FEMY has an expansive, internally created intellectual property portfolio with over 100 patents globally.With proven ability to develop and commercialize products, FEMY is positioning to become a leading company in the women’s healthcare space with solutions to address multi-billion dollar global opportunities.
FEMY will use the proceeds of its recent $34.45 Million IPO to fund the completion of enrollment in the stage 2 clinical trial and commencement of the stage 3 clinical trial for the company’s Permanent Birth Control FemBloc system and for the initiation and completion of the pivotal trial for its Fertility FemaSeed system. FEMY also has other fertility products in development for Occlusion Confirmation, Localized Directional Insemination, Infertility Diagnosis and Endocervical Tissue Sampler Biopsy. The FEMY IPO proceeds will further be used to fund product development and research and development activities, to hire additional personnel, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Chardan Acts as Lead Left Bookrunner in FEMY $34.45 Million IPO
On June 21st Chardan, a global investment bank, announced that it acted as lead left bookrunner in the successful closing of the $34.45 million IPO of Femasys with trading symbol FEMY listed on the NASDAQ exchange. FEMY is a biomedical company focused on transforming women's healthcare by developing novel solutions and next-generation advancements providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The proceeds if the IPO will fund clinical trials for the FEMY FemBloc and FemaSeed systems, as well as the development of novel products and solutions.
"We are delighted to work with the outstanding team at Femasys in support of their commitment to women's healthcare," said Matthew Mrozinski, a partner in the investment banking group at Chardan. "Chardan's goal as a bank is to identify and support companies that address areas of significant unmet need. Femasys' mission of transforming women's healthcare is a substantial market opportunity."
The FEMY transaction further solidifies Chardan's dedication to ESG and healthcare companies with novel and differentiated platforms. Since 2020, Chardan has acted as book runner or lead placement agent in 32 transactions including for healthcare companies: 4D Pharma plc (PIPE), Forge Biologics (Private offering) Forte Biosciences (FO), GenSight Biologics (PIPE), Immunome (IPO), Immunovant (FO), MeiraGTx (FO), NeuBase Therapeutics (FO), and Renovacor (announced PIPE).
For more information on Femasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) visit: https://www.femasys.com.
