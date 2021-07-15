Precision Behavioral Health Biotech TruGenomix Announces its Evolution to Polaris Genomics
New Identity, Enhanced Products & Services: Harnessing Genomics, We Make Invisible Wounds Like PTSD Visible
Polaris represents a more illuminated path & most importantly, industry innovation as we set our sights on better serving veterans, first responders, frontline workers & trauma-impacted communities.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biotech startup that brought to light the first and only PTSD genomic test announces its expanded products and lab services as it debuts its new identity. Introducing Polaris Genomics: At the junction of precision medicine and behavioral health, our vision is to reduce suicide, stigma, and suffering in silence.
— Polaris Genomics CEO Charles Cathlin
“The Polaris brand reflects our scientific vision of charting a new course in precision behavioral health with earlier, better diagnostics for behavioral health conditions like PTSD, while simultaneously broadening our lab services and capabilities,” said CEO Charles Cathlin. “In the midst of a global climate of unprecedented uncertainty and stress, we believe that everyone can benefit from more accurate, accessible, and personalized behavioral health diagnostics and treatments."
A CALLING TO SERVE
An evolution of the 2017 efforts established by TruGenomix, Polaris is a veteran-owned business that remains committed to its founding mission of improving the lives of US military service members and veterans living with behavioral health conditions such as PTSD. Over the last 18 months, an evolving behavioral health landscape amid the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the urgency for advances in diagnostics and treatment for many more populations. Answering a calling to serve, Polaris officially launches with an expanded mission addressing: Veterans and active-duty US military service members, first responders, frontline workers, and individuals in high-risk occupations, and trauma-exposed communities at large.
PIONEERING PRODUCTS & PROWESS
- Polaris’s PTS-ID genomic test provides objective information to help clinicians confidently and quickly assess patients with a higher risk for developing PTSD. Results of this test can be combined with behavioral risk survey data to give clinicians a whole-picture view of the patient’s state, enabling earlier, more targeted PTSD treatment.
- TruGen-1 is Polaris’s 1003-gene panel that supports genomic research across a spectrum of neuropsychiatric conditions, in addition to PTSD.
- Polaris’s TruNorth Platform provides a proprietary bioinformatics engine capable of analyzing many pipelines of multi-omic data by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning. This powerful computing platform will allow for development of polygenic risk scores and new biomarker discoveries.
- PTSD diagnostics and pandemic-era rapid Covid-19 testing are in this company’s DNA, but Polaris is also well-versed in immunology and virology, and fluent in leveraging the power of genomics and machine learning. Their nimble Endeavor Lab offers a variety of testing and assay processing capabilities, promoting a more in-depth understanding of neuropsychiatric conditions, and enabling the development of—and access to—precision diagnostics.
