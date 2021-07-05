Explore Authors Recommends exciting new books to read on your summer vacation

The Girls of Webber by Robert G. Griffin What, Why, & How? Bottom-up Answers by Robert Wheeler, Ph.D The Watchmaker 2 by B.L. Blocher

Drawn out of retirement, hardboiled FBI detective Andrew O'Neil has been tapped to investigate the disappearance of four girls in a small town in this thrilling and suspenseful mystery, The Girls of Webber. An exciting, fast-paced read. We highly recommend. On sale now, Little One Publishing, ISBN: 978-1-7374582-0-3

Dan Valenti's heart-pounding novel and romantic thriller , A Kiss Worth Waiting for... is on sale now! We highly recommend this decades-spanning romantic journey in the author's debut novel, and sure to be classic. BUY TODAY via fine retailers everywhere. Collar City Publishing, ISBN: 978-1-7370674-0-5

Dee Miller's debut novel, Anneliese, tells the story of a young woman striving to move forward after a deadly outbreak of Spanish Flu kills her fiancé during World War I. This story is a fresh and engaging take on a young woman striving to overcome love, loss, and life in the roaring 1920s. On sale now, Prairie Sage Books, ISBN: 978-1737295501

What, Why, & How: Bottom-up Answers by mountain climber and philosopher Robert Wheeler, Ph.D explores philosophical and metaphysical questions about existence and humanity in this riveting examination that attempts to answer questions about the existence of life. This is the follow-up to Wheeler's previous book, Call of the Mountain. COMING SOON, JULY 2021 OntosScience Press ISBN: 978-0-578-94516-3

The General's Daughter (2021) by T.M Rice is the follow up to Rice's fast-paced 2020 action thriller, The Chemist: The Adventures of The Gray Rider. This one is as action packed and thrilling as the first. We see a movie in the future for this series. We highly recommend this enthralling new book! Stories from Terry's Garage: ISBN, 978-1734704914

The Redcap: A Sam McKay Novel is on sale now. This taut edge-of-your-seat crime thriller by K.M. Hardy will keep your eyes glued to every page. A brilliant follow-up up to the first book in the Sam McKay series, SCOTS HONOR. We're captivated! On sale now - Picaty Press, ISBN: 978-1736734605

Until the Day I Die by George Wood tells the story of a former orphan who inherits the million-dollar fortune of his adopted father's estate. He promises to provide for his relatives, including his adopted sister who has dreams of a Hollywood career, while secretly married and posing as her brother. An enthralling and eye-popping story with twists. Editor's note: George Wood passed away before the release of his debut novel. We hope readers will find joy in the cherished work he leaves behind. COMING SOON, JULY 2021 Barberry Books, ISBN 978-0-578-94045-8 ISBN:

Veer this way for a break from fiction. Nugae Venales Or "Jokes For Sale" in English: Humor, Brief Essays, and Short Poems by E.C. Walsh are the author's witty musings and clever insights on society, politics, and life in this smart, intellectual take on the past year. We love this book! On sale now, Dignam Press, ISBN: 978-0578926483

Suzanne Locascio's much awaited debut novel, Angelina Escapes to Mackinac Island is an absolute must-read. Locascio's action-packed thriller is set during the French Revolution amid royal intrigue, danger, and a daring escape to Mackinac Island from Angelina Savoy's beloved France! On sale now via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere B. Nelson Press, ISBN: 978-1-7370015-0-8

CustomizedSongWriter Mike McCracken releases his riveting nonfiction book on the end times with dire warnings for society in Earth's Final Crackdown Prophesied. A book for readers and believers.. ON SALE NOW Love and Tears Press, ISBN: 978-0-578-93763-2

Did psychology textbooks and academic exclude black psychologists from psychology? Blackness Interrupted: Black Psychology Matters by Nicól Osborne, MSW and Tamera Gittens, MHC, explores the subject of Black psychology as a field or branch of psychology that adequately addresses and explores psychology beyond the Eurocentric perspective of psychology as it relates to the Black experience. A captivating and persuasive analysis of racial bias in educational psychology by Osborne and Gittens. ORDER TODAY via Amazon, Barnes and Noble and fine retailers everywhere. The Negative Space Publishing, ISBN: 978-0-578-88705-0

You will have a number of books to choose from by this amazing author, J.B. Millhollin, including his most recent crime thriller, the fourth in his saga, To Hide from a Northern Wind: River of Tears, bringing his breathtaking and methodical storytelling about the 140 year family feud between the Masters and the Jenkins families to a close. Read the entire series, and other novels by J.B. Millhollin via the links below. Fans of legal crime dramas will love this author. Grey Place Books, ISBN: 978-1-7358745-5-5

A Lot Going on Upstairs is J.S. Black's piercing insight into the thoughts of his teenaged character, which drives this story about divorce and mental health in this gut-wrenching story. A sharp read! Available now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and fine retailers everywhere. Jamilian Books, ISBN: 978-0578876450

Was Shakespeare an anti-Semite? This age-old question has haunted the author for centuries. Author Stephen Byk offers this critical analysis of the world's most famous playwright's work in Vindicating Shakespeare: A Theater Director’s Study of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. On sale now. LS&G Publishing ISBN: 978-0578871363

Action and suspense fuels this captivating novel set during the Russian Revolution. There is much at stake in this heart-pounding thriller about a man aspiring to be, The Opera Singer by Paul Larson ON SALE NOW. Left Foot Publishing, ISBN: 978-1-7368951-0-8

CHILDREN'S BOOKS:

My Grandma says the F-Word by Jennifer Neven is available on Amazon with a scheduled second edition to this hilarious and adorable children's book and sweet family story. We love it. JULY 2021 | Shine Bright Books, ISBN: 978-1-7375130-0-1

The Face of XYZ by art student Alexa Pouza, shares the fictional journey of self-discovery and self-love in this heartwarming children's book about a man with no face. A book that teaches children about self-love and confidence is definitely worth a read. COMING SOON, JULY 2021 Purple Brick Road Press, ISBN: 978-0-578-91933-1