Sprawling 6,940-Square-Foot Condo in a Toronto’s Luxury Waterford Towers to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

Units G102 & G101 | 2095 Lake Shore Boulevard West 2-story lakeview residence in luxury tower Flexible floor plan ideal for guests and entertaining Numerous guest spaces and a wraparound terrace and private garden-level patio Waterfront Humber Bay Shores, minutes from downtown Toronto

The combined units G102 & G101 of 2095 Lake Shore Blvd W will auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Roopali Rajpal of Sutton Group Realty Systems

The space...offers a rare opportunity for condo living with the square footage of a single-family home, yet the possibility to separate the space into two separate 2-storey units...still exists.” — Roopali Rajpal, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Units G102 and G101 of the Waterford Towers, combined to form a massive 6,940-square-foot residence in a luxury tower of Toronto, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Roopali Rajpal of Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc. Currently listed for $4.688 million CAD, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on August 6–11th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“The possibilities for use of this space truly offer a buyer unmatched freedom and flexibility,” stated Roopali Rajpal, listing agent. “After extensive renovations in 2015, the space as it is today offers a rare opportunity for condo living with the square footage of a single-family home, yet the possibility to separate the space into two separate 2-storey units, one with roughly 4,000 square feet of living space and the other with 2,940 square feet, still exists. We are excited to partner with Concierge Auctions to identify a buyer who can appreciate the opportunity and see the massive potential it has to offer.”

Located at 2095 Lake Shore Boulevard West, the residence combines the indoor-outdoor allure of a single-family estate in the country with the amenities and conveniences of a world-class city. This two-story residence offers an open floor plan, lofted ceilings, gallery walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows. A wraparound terrace on the main level is the ultimate city entertaining space. Featuring a front-row seat over Lake Ontario, the alfresco living area includes spaces for lounging, dining, and barbecuing. A walkout terrace on the garden level offers and added private outdoor space. With almost 7,000 square feet of interior living space, the flexible residence is ideal for hosting guests.

Additional features include nine-plus foot ceilings, marble tile, and hardwood floors; multiple fireplaces, custom built-ins, exposed brick and gallery walls for art; his and her walk-in closets in the master bedroom with an enormous spa bath, heated floors, steam shower, and Jacuzzi tub; a gourmet kitchen with center island eat-in breakfast nook, custom cabinetry, and designer appliances; expansive terraces on both upper and lower levels as well as upper floor walkout with private garden-level terrace; custom bar, formal dining room, home office/study; building amenities inclusive of a concierge and security, four underground parking spaces with direct entry into the unit, a fitness center and sauna, swimming pool, rooftop deck, party room, visitor parking, business centre, and guest suites—all walking distance to various modes of public transportation to downtown Toronto and just 20 minutes from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The well-established lakefront community of Humber Bay Shores sits just west of downtown Toronto and is historically known to have hosted the summer homes of Toronto’s wealthy residents. Scenic parks and recreational activities are aplenty as the community is just a short commute to the city, yet feels off the beaten path. Waterford Towers itself lies just steps from the lake, Humber Bay Shores Waterfront Park, and the Martin Goodman Trail. Explore local shops and dine on the Lake Shore, travel a short distance to explore The Queensway and Bloor West Village, and be in downtown Toronto in no time with plenty of options for light rail, streetcars, buses, and a future Go Train Station, all within walking distance.

Units G102 & G101 of 2095 Lake Shore Boulevard West are available for showings daily by appointment and are additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.