Pope Francis has surgical procedure for colon diverticulitis

“The Holy Father reacted well to the surgery carried out under general anesthesia,” spokesperson Matteo Bruni said in a written statement.

The 84-year-old pontiff entered surgery in Rome’s Gemelli hospital earlier in the day, hours after conducting the traditional Sunday Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square.

According to a statement from the Holy See communications office, the procedure was “a scheduled surgical intervention for a symptomatic stenotic diverticulitis.”

Diverticulitis is an inflammation caused when people develop small sacs in the walls of the colon.