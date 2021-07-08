Solidatus and Silwood Technology partner to accelerate mapping, management and monetisation of complex metadata
Solidatus customers can now accelerate provisioning their market-leading solution with metadata from SAP, SAP BW, Oracle, Salesforce & Microsoft packages
Adding Safyr’s specialist functionality for enterprise applications to the Solidatus solution will further increase our integration capabilities.”ASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UK, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solidatus, the award-winning data lineage and metadata management company and Silwood Technology Ltd, the maker of Safyr® metadata discovery software today announced a partnership in which Solidatus will resell Safyr as part of their offering.
— David Pinto, Director of Business Development at Solidatus
The partnership supports enterprises that need to quickly and accurately ingest metadata from their SAP, SAP BW, Oracle, Salesforce and Microsoft ERP and CRM packages into Solidatus’ market-leading solution.
The Solidatus solution empowers organisations to effectively map, manage and monetise their key asset – data. Businesses across the world are dealing with complex data points and the lineage-first approach championed by Solidatus offers up to 90% efficiency savings over traditional methods. Clients, including top-tier global financial, pharmaceutical and consulting firms, are using the software to visualise and understand their data estate, taking advantage of the ability to track data through their enterprise, driving business intelligence, digital transformation and regulatory compliance.
Silwood and Solidatus have collaborated to develop a robust, fast and effective integration capability, giving clients the ability to populate Solidatus with metadata from the ERP and CRM packages that Safyr supports. The partnership has already seen Solidatus clients significantly reduce the time and cost of accurately ingesting metadata from SAP into Solidatus.
Clients and partners use Silwood’s Safyr software to extract content-rich metadata from source ERP or CRM packages, including customisations. Data analysts and architects then use Safyr to navigate, search, analyse and subset that information into Safyr Subject Areas which reflect business concepts such as Bill of Materials, Sales Order Process or Customer Master Data. These subsets are used to populate the Solidatus platform with accurate metadata which is used for cataloguing and lineage.
“We are excited to announce this important new partnership with Solidatus.” commented Roland Bullivant, Sales and Marketing Director for Silwood Technology. “It is the result of a joint technical project which has been driven by both companies and our mutual customers who appreciate the value in being able to identify and share key ERP metadata with their Solidatus platform.”
David Pinto, Director of Business Development at Solidatus added: “Our partnership with Silwood allows our clients to rapidly and easily add complex systems, such as SAP and Salesforce, to their enterprise-wide data lineage to help tackle regulatory compliance, transformational change, data governance and optimisation. Adding Safyr’s specialist functionality for enterprise applications to the Solidatus solution will further increase our integration capabilities.”
About Silwood
Silwood Technology Ltd is the leading supplier of enterprise Application Metadata Discovery software. The company pioneered the use of specialist metadata extraction and analysis software techniques to accelerate and simplify the process of finding and provisioning metadata to solutions used for data catalog, data governance, data lineage, data warehouse/BI, data migration and integration, data modeling, and master data projects. Silwood Technology’s product supports Enterprise Applications including SAP ECC, SAP BW, SAP BW/4HANA, SAP S/4HANA, Salesforce, Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, Oracle E-Business Suite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 and Microsoft Dynamics CRM. Learn more at www.silwoodtechnolgy.com
About Solidatus
Award-winning Solidatus, the leader in metadata management, enables the world’s largest data-rich and regulated organisations to effectively manage their data, people and processes, reducing complexity and risk through transparency, automation and collaboration. Solidatus provides organisations with a solution that allows them to fundamentally redesign their organisational data culture and capabilities by enabling the creation of a holistic organisation-wide digital map that details all the relationships that interact and impact their data, accelerating modernisation and transformation. Learn more at www.solidatus.com or email info@solidatus.com.
