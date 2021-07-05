Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 83 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,793 in the last 365 days.

Indonesia faces Delta variant wave, with contemporary lockdowns and oxygen shortages

The world’s fourth most populous nation is facing one of Asia’s worst outbreaks, with a record high of 27,913 new cases reported on Saturday. The islands of Bali and Java — which includes the capital Jakarta — went under emergency lockdown Saturday to curb the spread of the resurgent virus.

In a statement, the Sardjito hospital on Java said 63 patients died between Saturday and early Sunday after it nearly exhausted its oxygen supplies. The hospital said it had sought more oxygen for days before the incident, but virus patients streaming in since Friday had pushed it beyond its capacity, consuming oxygen faster than expected.

The crisis eased when it began to receive fresh supplies just before dawn on Sunday. A hospital spokesman could not confirm if all the dead had suffered from Covid-19.

In response, the government has asked the gas industry to increase production of medical oxygen, said health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi. “We also hope people don’t stock up on oxygen,”…

The post Indonesia faces Delta variant wave, with contemporary lockdowns and oxygen shortages appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Indonesia faces Delta variant wave, with contemporary lockdowns and oxygen shortages

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.