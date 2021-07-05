The Ultra-Pure Data Lake feeds Guildhawk's powerful Artificial Intelligence and Multilingual Avatars says Zilinskiene
Zilinskiene says AI must be trained on ultra-pure data because, like a pool of spring water, a droplet of toxin will pollute the pool and make it undrinkable.
Artificial Intelligence must be trained on ultra-pure data like Guildhawk Aided because, like a pool of spring water, a tiny droplet of toxic liquid will pollute the pool and make it undrinkable.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jurga Zilinskiene MBE, the female coder, entrepreneur and CEO founder of Guildhawk who was honoured by Queen Elizabeth of England, stressed the vital importance of ultra-clean data when training Artificial Intelligence platforms. She explained why this was so important to society in her keynote speaker address entitled 'The Age of the Wild Experiment - the impact of the pandemic on business, society and people' that she gave at Sheffield Hallam University on 29 June 2021.
— Jurga Zilinskiene MBE
She explained how in 2008, Guildhawk began building an ultra-pure data warehouse of translated material, produced, and created by the greatest minds on earth. This was done not to replace humans with robots saying some tried but failed, because one cannot replace the other, they complement each other. Guildhawk did this because, "We knew that, in the future, Artificial Intelligence would need to be trained on ultra-pure data. That’s because, like a pool of spring water, a tiny droplet of toxic liquid will pollute the pool and make it undrinkable".
Zilinskiene explained how Guildhawk is deploying its powerful multilingual Artificial Intelligence technologies to digitally transform smart cities of the future to make them safer, happier and more inspiring places and how their long term investment in building the ultra-pure data lake of high quality translated material plays a vital role in this mission.
Encouraging other business leaders to take what she called, 'Wild Experiments' (testing new business ideas to drive revenue, performance and wellbeing by placing well planned bets on the future for the company, customers and people) during the pandemic. Zilinskiene explained that Guildhawk launched three new software products, Guildhawk Aided, Text Perfect and Guildhawk Voice Multilingual Avatars adding, "We couldn’t have done this without long-term plans, systems and brilliant collaboration with dynamic, trusted partners who share our values".
Valerie Carlson
Guildhawk
+44 20 7397 2770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Guildhawk Voice Multilingual Avatars Aided and Text Perfect Artificial Intelligence Powered by Ultra-Pure Data Lake