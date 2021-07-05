The Ultra-Pure Data Lake feeds Guildhawk's powerful Artificial Intelligence and Multilingual Avatars says Zilinskiene

Video screenshot of Guildhawk Voice Multilingual Avatar female presenter explaining how Guildhawk's AI powered technologies work and the power of Guildhawk Aided the ultra-pure data lake that is used to train machine learning

Guildhawk Voice Multilingual Avatars AI technology quickly turns text to speech in 50 languages

Video Screenshot of speakers taken during The Age of the Wild Experiment the keynote speech by Jurga Zilinskiene MBE at Sheffield Hallam University in which she talked about Guildhawk Voice multilingual avatars and her ultra-pure data lake that trains Art

Video Screenshot from The Age of the Wild Experiment the keynote speech by Jurga Zilinskiene MBE at Sheffield Hallam University

Zilinskiene says AI must be trained on ultra-pure data because, like a pool of spring water, a droplet of toxin will pollute the pool and make it undrinkable.

Artificial Intelligence must be trained on ultra-pure data like Guildhawk Aided because, like a pool of spring water, a tiny droplet of toxic liquid will pollute the pool and make it undrinkable.”
— Jurga Zilinskiene MBE
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jurga Zilinskiene MBE, the female coder, entrepreneur and CEO founder of Guildhawk who was honoured by Queen Elizabeth of England, stressed the vital importance of ultra-clean data when training Artificial Intelligence platforms. She explained why this was so important to society in her keynote speaker address entitled 'The Age of the Wild Experiment - the impact of the pandemic on business, society and people' that she gave at Sheffield Hallam University on 29 June 2021.

She explained how in 2008, Guildhawk began building an ultra-pure data warehouse of translated material, produced, and created by the greatest minds on earth. This was done not to replace humans with robots saying some tried but failed, because one cannot replace the other, they complement each other. Guildhawk did this because, "We knew that, in the future, Artificial Intelligence would need to be trained on ultra-pure data. That’s because, like a pool of spring water, a tiny droplet of toxic liquid will pollute the pool and make it undrinkable".

Zilinskiene explained how Guildhawk is deploying its powerful multilingual Artificial Intelligence technologies to digitally transform smart cities of the future to make them safer, happier and more inspiring places and how their long term investment in building the ultra-pure data lake of high quality translated material plays a vital role in this mission.

Encouraging other business leaders to take what she called, 'Wild Experiments' (testing new business ideas to drive revenue, performance and wellbeing by placing well planned bets on the future for the company, customers and people) during the pandemic. Zilinskiene explained that Guildhawk launched three new software products, Guildhawk Aided, Text Perfect and Guildhawk Voice Multilingual Avatars adding, "We couldn’t have done this without long-term plans, systems and brilliant collaboration with dynamic, trusted partners who share our values".

Valerie Carlson
Guildhawk
+44 20 7397 2770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Guildhawk Voice Multilingual Avatars Aided and Text Perfect Artificial Intelligence Powered by Ultra-Pure Data Lake

You just read:

The Ultra-Pure Data Lake feeds Guildhawk's powerful Artificial Intelligence and Multilingual Avatars says Zilinskiene

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Valerie Carlson
Guildhawk
+44 20 7397 2770
Company/Organization
Guildhawk
18th - 19th Floor 100 Bishopsgate
London, EC2M 1GT
United Kingdom
+44 7736 085586
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Guildhawk exists to unite people through language and technology. Established in 2001, we are a Queens' Award winning international technology enabled language services and consultancy company. Being privately held, we are able to direct all our efforts to employing the most talented people in the world, developing new software and providing our clients with services tailored to their needs, not ours. We do this because we love to see others succeed and believe the world is better when we work together as one – for the greater good.

tech enabled professional translation services company

More From This Author
The Ultra-Pure Data Lake feeds Guildhawk's powerful Artificial Intelligence and Multilingual Avatars says Zilinskiene
Mother & Baby Magazine name parenting coach Harriet Crouch of Mini Explorers Consultancy as Mum Influencer 2021
Talking Dog Targeted by COVID Conmen: Guildhawk Call to Online Platforms to Digitally Transform Fraud Controls
View All Stories From This Author