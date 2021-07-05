The Ultra-Pure Data Lake feeds Guildhawk's powerful Artificial Intelligence and Multilingual Avatars says Zilinskiene

About

Guildhawk exists to unite people through language and technology. Established in 2001, we are a Queens' Award winning international technology enabled language services and consultancy company. Being privately held, we are able to direct all our efforts to employing the most talented people in the world, developing new software and providing our clients with services tailored to their needs, not ours. We do this because we love to see others succeed and believe the world is better when we work together as one – for the greater good.

tech enabled professional translation services company