Global Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market is expected to grow from $867.8 billion in 2020 to $953.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1096.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. Increase in economic growth is the main driver of the market.

The ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemicals market consists of the sales of ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that distil wood or gum into products, such as tall oil and wood distillates; distil coal tars; produce wood or gum chemicals, such as naval stores, natural tanning materials, charcoal briquettes, and charcoal (except activated); produce cyclic crudes or cyclic intermediates (i.e., hydrocarbons, except aromatic petrochemicals) from refined petroleum or natural gas; and/or produce basic organic chemical products (except aromatic petrochemicals, industrial gases, synthetic organic dyes and pigments, gum and wood chemicals, cyclic crudes and intermediates, and ethyl alcohol).

Trends In The Global Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Market

Chemical companies are increasingly using automation and instrumentation solutions to control the production process more effectively. Automation instruments include control valves, temperature transmitters, level transmitters, flow transmitters and pressure transmitters that help to improve operational efficiency in manufacturing facilities. For example, Siemens process instrumentation and gas analytics solutions increases productivity and efficiency during plant operations.

Global Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Market Segments:

The global ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market is further segmented based on type, end user industry, grade and geography.

By Type: Synthetic Sweeteners, Plasticizers, Ethyl Alcohol, Silicone (Except Resins), Fatty Acids, Gum And Wood Chemicals

By End-User Industry: Chemical Industry, Coating & Printing Industry, Electronics Industry, Food & Pharmaceutical Industry, Others

By Grade: Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Cosmetics Grade

By Geography: The global ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market, accounting for 57% of the market in 2020.

Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market, ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market share, ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market players, ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market segments and geographies, ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Market Organizations Covered: ADM Company, DowDuPont Inc, Celanese Corporation, Raízen.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Global Market Report 2021:

