Westminster / Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102248

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha                             

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 6/8/2021 @ 1833

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 121

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Michel Laliberte   

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/8/2021 at 1833 hours, Vermont State Police received a

call reporting someone entered a business on Route 121 in the town of Westminster without

the owner’s permission. Through investigation, it was determined Michel Laliberte had

committed the offense of unlawful trespass at the above mentioned location.

Michel was subsequently cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal

Division to answer to the charge. 

 

Michel was subsequently cited and given a date to appear in White River Junction

to answer to the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/2021 @ 0800          

COURT: White River Junction

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

