Westminster / Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102248
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6/8/2021 @ 1833
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 121
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Michel Laliberte
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/8/2021 at 1833 hours, Vermont State Police received a
call reporting someone entered a business on Route 121 in the town of Westminster without
the owner’s permission. Through investigation, it was determined Michel Laliberte had
committed the offense of unlawful trespass at the above mentioned location.
Michel was subsequently cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal
Division to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/2021 @ 0800
COURT: White River Junction
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.