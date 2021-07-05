Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202125
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 07/04/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Brian Schumann
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/4/21 at 1800 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a
residence in Randolph, VT for a report of a family fight. Upon investigation, it
was determined that Brian Schumann of Randolph, VT caused bodily injury to the
victim. Schumann was also in violation of previous conditions of release as he was not supposed to engage in violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.
Subsequentially, Schumann was arrested and transported to the Royalton
Barracks where he was processed and released on conditions to appear at Orange
County Criminal Court on 7/6/21 at 1230 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/21 at 1230 PM
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: None.
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.