Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release

CASE#: 21B202125

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 07/04/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Brian Schumann

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/4/21 at 1800 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a

residence in Randolph, VT for a report of a family fight. Upon investigation, it

was determined that Brian Schumann of Randolph, VT caused bodily injury to the

victim. Schumann was also in violation of previous conditions of release as he was not supposed to engage in violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.

Subsequentially, Schumann was arrested and transported to the Royalton

Barracks where he was processed and released on conditions to appear at Orange

County Criminal Court on 7/6/21 at 1230 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/21 at 1230 PM

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: None.

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.