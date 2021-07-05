St. Albans Barracks / Larceny, False Information to Law Enforcement, False Pretense

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A202434

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: July 4th 2021 at 1743 Hours

STREET: Milk Street

TOWN: Alburg

ACCUSED: Katrina Haeger

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont

VICTIM: William Haeger

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 4th 2021 at 1743 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a fraud incident that occurred at a residence on Milk Street in the town of Alburg. The complainant, identified as William Haegar, advised his daughter had transferred an amount of money from his bank account without his permission. His daughter was identified as Katrina Haeger. A short time later, Troopers made contact with Katrina at the Walmart in the town of St. Albans. Investigation revealed, she had transferred an amount of money from William’s bank account and then used to money in question to make purchases of items. Ultimately, she was issued a citation to appear before the Grand Isle County District Court on July 29th 2021 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: July 29th 2021 at 0830 Hours

COURT: Grand Isle County District Court

MUG SHOT: None