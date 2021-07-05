St. Albans Barracks / Larceny, False Information to Law Enforcement, False Pretense
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202434
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: July 4th 2021 at 1743 Hours
STREET: Milk Street
TOWN: Alburg
ACCUSED: Katrina Haeger
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont
VICTIM: William Haeger
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 4th 2021 at 1743 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a fraud incident that occurred at a residence on Milk Street in the town of Alburg. The complainant, identified as William Haegar, advised his daughter had transferred an amount of money from his bank account without his permission. His daughter was identified as Katrina Haeger. A short time later, Troopers made contact with Katrina at the Walmart in the town of St. Albans. Investigation revealed, she had transferred an amount of money from William’s bank account and then used to money in question to make purchases of items. Ultimately, she was issued a citation to appear before the Grand Isle County District Court on July 29th 2021 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: July 29th 2021 at 0830 Hours
COURT: Grand Isle County District Court
MUG SHOT: None