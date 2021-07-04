Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Robbery Offenses in the First, Second, and Third Districts
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Robbery offenses that occurred in the First, Second, and Third Districts.
First District:
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife): On Saturday, December 5, 2020, at approximately 7:58 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation in the 900 block of G Street, Northeast. The suspect then brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 20-173-217
Second District:
- Robbery (Fear): On Thursday, June 3, 2021, at approximately 6:24 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect demanded US currency. The victim complied. The suspect took the US currency then fled the scene. CCN: 21-073-338
- Armed Robbery (Knife): On Sunday, June 13, 2021, at approximately 12:32 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect went behind the counter, brandished a knife and took property. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-078-964
Third District:
- Robbery (Force and Violence): Friday, April 3, 2020, at approximately 1:54 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect forcibly took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-054-353
- Armed Robbery (Pepper Spray): On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at approximately 12:49 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished pepper spray and sprayed the victim. The suspect then took property and fled the scene. CCN: 20-055-997
- Theft Two: On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at approximately 5:45 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-056-544
- Armed Robbery (Knife): On Sunday, May 23, 2021, at approximately 9:15 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. . Once inside, the suspect brandished a knife and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-067-397
- Theft Two: On Monday, June 21, 2021, at approximately 1:27 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1900 block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene. CCN: 21-083-467
- Burglary Two: On Saturday, July 3, 2021, at approximately 8:32 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest, with the intent to take property. The suspect then fled the scene. No property was obtained. CCN: 21-090-305
On Saturday, July 3, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 31 year-old Alonte King, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife). Additionally, King has been charged with the remaining above offenses.