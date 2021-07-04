Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Burgum issues statement on commemorating our nation’s Independence Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued the following statement today, July 4, in observance of the 245th anniversary of America’s independence.

“Today we celebrate the birth of our nation, built on a foundation of freedom and grounded in the unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Burgum said. “We are grateful for the 56 brave souls who risked everything by signing the Declaration of Independence 245 years ago and for our Service Members, both past and present, who have fought for the freedoms we celebrate today and every day. For their service, First Lady Kathryn and I join citizens across our great state today in expressing our endless gratitude, and we wish all North Dakotans a joyous and safe Independence Day.”

