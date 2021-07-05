Jeffrey Friedland will be a panelist at "Cannabis Investing - Hype, the Next Frontier, or Maybe Somewhere in Between"
The free webinar, sponsored by iownit will be held on July 8, 2021 at noon US ET
While it's clear that the cannabis industry and its investment opportunities have evolved over the 9 years I've been in the industry, the opportunities for investors have never been greater.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of FC Global Strategies and sponsor of the Cannabis and Hemp Insider website, will be a panelist at the webinar, “Cannabis Investing - hype, the next frontier, or maybe somewhere in between,” which will be held on July 8th at noon US Eastern Time.
The iownit webinar will focus on a panel discussion regarding the benefits and risks of investing in the U.S. cannabis industry.
Frontier investing, including America’s domestic cannabis industry has evolved with new sectors emerging domestically for investors. The variety of cannabis-related investments present a lot of questions for most investors as they consider investing in the sector.
Patrick Lindenmeyer, managing director of iownit will be hosting the webinar. Joining Patrick will be two industry veterans, Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of FC Global Strategies and Cannabis and Hemp Insider, and Jeff Gard, who is founder and an attorney at the Colorado law firm, Gard Law Firm.
The webinar conversation will focus on key considerations for investors who are looking at cannabis opportunities from a legal, regulatory, and market perspective. Jeff Gard and Jeffrey Friedland each bring their own unique perspectives to the panel.The discussion will be followed by a question and answer session.
In commenting on his participation in the iownit webinar, Jeffrey Friedland stated, "I'm looking forward to participating in the “Cannabis Investing - hype, the next frontier, or maybe somewhere in between" webinar. While it's clear that the cannabis industry and its investment opportunities have evolved over the 9 years I've been in the industry, the opportunities for investors have never been greater."
To register to attend the free webinar, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1316248947386/WN_l5rsvqjQT52pv0IoSSO9ug
About FC Global Strategies
FC Global Strategies, headed by Jeffrey Friedland, is focused on enabling companies globally achieve their business and financial objectives.
Key to FC Global Strategies’ services are its AI Connect Marketing Programs. These programs utilize the impact of a Showcase Video Interview coupled with distribution online, by email and digital, social and online targeting utilizing FC's AI Connect, proprietary artificial intelligence-driven targeting technology.
Jeffrey Friedland is the author of “Marijuana: The World’s Most Misunderstood Plant,” which is available in print and Kindle editions at Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/Jeffrey-Friedland/e/B00GLBCSTI/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_2?qid=1447933365&sr=8-2
Jeffrey Friedland’s bio: https://www.fcglobalstrategies.com/management
About Cannabis and Hemp Insider
Cannabis and Hemp Insider is focused on the business and financial objectives of cannabis, hemp, and CBD companies.
The Cannabis and Hemp Insider website provides industry business and financial opportunities.
Cannabis and Hemp Insider’s AI Connect Marketing Program enables management of cannabis, hemp, and CBD companies, or businesses interested in targeting those businesses to generate exposure and awareness from potential customers, joint venture or strategic partners, potential financing sources, or other industry participants, through the power of a video interview.
Website: www.cannabisandhempinsider.com
About iownit
iownit was founded in 2017 by a diverse group of financial services industry experts who are all passionate about transforming private markets. iownit believes that the innovation, convenience, and efficiency of public markets can be delivered to private markets as well. iownit has built its platform to support this digital future.
iownit website: https://www.iownit.us/
iownit Disclosure and Disclaimer
The information provided during the course of this webinar is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor must review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the opinions presented cannot be viewed as an indicator of future performance.
The views and opinions expressed herein, which are subject to change without notice, are those of the presenter(s) or their affiliated companies at the time of publication. Certain data used are derived from various sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the data is not guaranteed, and no liability is assumed by iownit for any direct or consequential losses arising from their use. The duplication, publication, extraction or transmission of the contents, irrespective of the form, is not permitted.
Investments in private placements, start-up investments in particular, are speculative and involve a high degree of risk and those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest. Additionally, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted securities that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns. Certain requirements must be met to trade private placements on the iownit platform. Securities offered through IOI Capital and Markets, LLC, member of FINRA and SIPC.
