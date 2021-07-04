Saint Albans // Aggravated Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202414
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Chris Finley
STATION: Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/03/2021 at 1650 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg VT
VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Will Ducolon
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual being chased on Main St in Enosburg VT. Victim and witnesses report that Ducolon rear-ended the victim multiple times. Subsequent investigation revealed Ducolon had also made threats to harm the victim and was carrying a loaded firearm. Ducolon was subsequently arrested and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $1000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/21 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: 1000
MUG SHOT: Attached
