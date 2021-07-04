Saint Albans // Aggravated Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A202414

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Chris Finley

STATION: Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/03/2021 at 1650 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg VT

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Will Ducolon

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual being chased on Main St in Enosburg VT. Victim and witnesses report that Ducolon rear-ended the victim multiple times. Subsequent investigation revealed Ducolon had also made threats to harm the victim and was carrying a loaded firearm. Ducolon was subsequently arrested and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $1000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/21 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: 1000

MUG SHOT: Attached

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993