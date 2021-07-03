Government Advisory firm Sapio Analytics launches operations in the United States
Sapio Analytica Inc., a corporation registered in Delaware and based in California, brings artificially intelligent government support to developing economiesPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Digital Census is a concept launched by the government advisory firm Sapio Analytics transforming the manner in which census is conducted, by implementing artificially intelligent guidance for the enumerators. This concept was recently published by the firm in International Journal of Scientific and Engineering Research, and was used a pilot in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India.
Census is just one of the innovations by this firm that calls itself artificially intelligent shadow government support system, and has created innovations in the fight against COVID-19 and for comprehensive economic growth of developing economies. Actively involved in developing economies, with particular focus on India, this Palo Alto-based company launches some of its innovations in the United States with focus on digitally restoring its heritage and culture.
"We can bring back the original glory of ancient heritage by using artificial intelligence, and we are doing the same for various monuments representing Indian culture in different parts of the world. The US has a deep history as well that needs to be preserved for eternity, and our Heritage Division can do the same. In addition, we wish to use our US entity to create subsidiaries in different parts of the developing world, and provide data driven intelligence to the governments helping them in decision making. We use a unique combination of inter-related data driven intelligence spanning culture, healthcare, economic growth, local administration, law enforcement, and crisis management, to solve the problems of the world", says Hardik Somani, Director of Sapio Analytica Inc., the parent body of the brand Sapio Analytics in the US.
The United States alone has 24 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, with each site connected to the history of the country, and directly impacting its citizens. Many of the inventions done by Sapio Analytics can help create nation-building products for the United States by using our contribution to policy making using A.I., adds Somani.
Sapio Analytics began its global expansion recently with appointments of Managing Directors responsible for its expansion into Central Asia, South East Asia, Middle East, North America, South America as well as parts of Africa.
