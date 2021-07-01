Utah COVID-19 Briefing: July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (July 1, 2021) — Click here to watch this week’s COVID-19 briefing.

ASL interpretation is provided. Traducción al español en Univision 32.

Some highlights from this briefing include:

We are starting to see an uptick, not only in case counts, but in hospitalizations. Yesterday, at 574, was the highest case count we have seen since March 4.

We have now administered nearly 2.9 million total doses of vaccines. That means around 61% of all eligible people (12+) in Utah have gotten at least one dose.

In March, we launched the ability for organizations and businesses to request a mobile vaccination clinic. Since then, we have received 370 requests for these mobile clinics. So far, we have completed 287 of those and are working on scheduling 83 more!

Learn more by watching the entire COVID-19 briefing on YouTube or Facebook. You can find the latest information on the coronavirus in Utah at coronavirus.utah.gov.

