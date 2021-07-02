7/2/2021

**PHOTO RELEASE** CFO and State Fire Marshal Patronis Meets with POTUS, Requests PTSD Support for Rescue Teams For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 1, 2021 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com , 850.413.2842

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis was part of President Joe Biden’s briefing on the collapse at Surfside. At the meeting, the CFO requested President Biden help provide assistance for treating PTSD symptoms that Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Teams may face. CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “I told President Biden that Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue Teams have seen and experienced some terrible things in the last few days. I told him I’m concerned about PTSD, and we could use some help in getting these heroes the best support possible. I appreciate his commitment of support.” With the formation of Tropical Storm Elsa in the Atlantic, the CFO highlighted the state’s preparation efforts. CFO and State Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “We’re monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa, and right now, many of the models have it headed towards Florida. Our US&R Task Force members, who have been giving every ounce of their efforts in this search and rescue operation, are the same ones that get deployed around the state and nation during major disasters. These teams will only be rotated out once the FEMA US&R teams from other states arrive to ensure seamless work at the site. We’ll also ensure there’s no reduction of workers assisting in search and rescue operations in Surfside.” In the coming days, several Florida US&R Task Force teams will be released to prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa. They are being relieved by Federal Urban Search and Rescue teams. Currently, all eight state US&R teams are in Surfside, assisting in the search and rescue mission. ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).