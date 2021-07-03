Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GFP Stresses Safety During July 4 Holiday

July 1, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP) reminds those recreating to be safe this holiday weekend.

Fourth of July weekend is a busy time for lakes, rivers, campgrounds, and beaches.

Law enforcement officers will be on heightened alert for those in violation of boating under the influence laws as part of the annual Operation Dry Water weekend, July 2 – 4, 2021.

Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities.

GFP wants to keep visitors safe on the water and on land. State Park visitors are asked to leave fireworks at home.

Discharging fireworks is not allowed on lands owned or leased by GFP. The restriction includes state parks, recreation areas, lakeside use areas, game production areas and nature areas. Discharging fireworks without a permit is also prohibited within the boundaries of the Black Hills Forest Fire Protection District, national forests and national parks in South Dakota.

 

