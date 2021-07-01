Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TBI Retaliation Case Leads to Charges for Kingston Man

ROANE COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments charging a Kingston man accused of threatening the lives of law enforcement officers who previously investigated him.

At the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI agents began investigating a series of phone calls made to the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct, in which a man, identified as Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr. (DOB 4-12-79), made threats of violence against personnel from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, the Roane County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Ledbetter with three counts of Retaliation for Past Actions. Authorities subsequently arrested him and booked him into the Roane County Jail on $100,000 bond.

