Emergency Patching Today on Route 222 in Lancaster County

Lane restriction in both directions between Brownstown and Ephrata

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised emergency pavement patching will be performed today on Route 222 between Brownstown and Ephrata.

This work will be from approximately 9 AM to noon. There will be a lane restriction in both directions while this work is performed.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

Emergency Patching Today on Route 222 in Lancaster County

