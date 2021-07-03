Emergency Patching Today on Route 222 in Lancaster County

Lane restriction in both directions between Brownstown and Ephrata

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised emergency pavement patching will be performed today on Route 222 between Brownstown and Ephrata.

This work will be from approximately 9 AM to noon. There will be a lane restriction in both directions while this work is performed.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018