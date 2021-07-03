Traffic Change Coming as Interstate 99 Work Continues

State College, PA – A traffic change is coming next week as work continues on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Interstate 99 improvement project in Centre County. This job will improve ride quality and extend the life of 3.3 miles of roadway in Spring Township. The work zone stretches from the Harrison Road exit to the I-80 east on-ramp at Jacksonville Road.

On Thursday, July 8, the contractor will be doing a traffic switch that will move traffic from the northbound right lane into the currently closed northbound left lane. This should occur in the morning around 8:00 A.M. During the switch, minor traffic delays are expected as the switch will be done as a “slow roll” operation. Pennsylvania State Police will be on site to assist with the traffic switch.

Overall work consists of resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating the roadway surface, installing guide rail, marking pavement and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT anticipates completion on this $4.6 million job by September. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 (cell), Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 (cell)

# # #