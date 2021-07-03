PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of July 6 to July 9, 2021

07/02/2021

Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the road report for the week of July 6 – July 9, 2021. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Click here for Road Report: www.penndot.gov/District4. Road report Road Report July 6 to July 9, 2021.pdf

Road, Moosic, at the beginning and end of the games. There will be baseball games starting on July 6. Tuesday, July 6, Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9 (the games start at 7:05 PM.) July 7 game starts at 5;05 PM. Saturday, July 10 game starts at 6:05 PM and Sunday, July 11, 20221 at 1:05 PM.

There will be a concert (Peach Fest) at the Pavilion at Montage starting Thursday, July 1 through Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Special Events:

Susquehanna County: There will traffic issues on SR 706 in Montrose Borough on Monday, July 5 for the annual 4th of July Parade.

Wyoming County: There will be traffic issues on SR 87 in Mehoopany from the First Baptist Church to the Mehoopany Fire Hall for the annual 4th of July Parade on Saturday, July 3.

Luzerne County : There will be traffic issues on PA 93, PA 424 and SR 3014 in Hazleton for the Independence Day Charity Event on Saturday, July 3.

Lackawanna County: July 9th from 5-7pm Bike Event with the St. Joseph’s Center where families are invited to bike around Weston Field in support of Joe Snedeker and the Go Joe Event. Families can sign up at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/Izlk_A?vid=jymc0 . We will have different representatives from the community there as well!

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael S. Taluto (570) 963-3502