Berks County: Forgedale Road Bridge in Washington Township is Closed

​

County: Berks Municipality: Washington Township Road name: Forgedale Road Between: Lenape Road and Old Route 100 Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: The Forgedale Road bridge over the West Branch of the Perkiomen Creek is closed. The posted detour routes traffic on Lenape Road and Old Route 100. A recent inspection of the bridge found scour under the bridge pier. For safety reasons the bridge will remain closed until further notice. Motorists are advised to allow for extra time when traveling through the area.

The Forgedale Road bridge is a 60 feet long, 18 feet wide two-span reinforced concrete slab structure that was built in 1927. The average daily traffic volume on this section of Forgedale Road is 397 vehicles.

