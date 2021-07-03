Truck Speed Display Sign Placed on Route 350 in Centre County

Philipsburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display sign on Route 350 in Rush Township, Centre County, between Glass City and Sleepy Hollow roads. It will remind commercial vehicle drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving.

The sign faces northbound traffic and displays the 20-mile-per-hour speed limit for trucks with a gross weight of greater than 21,000 pounds. It uses radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts those speeds on the lighted section of the sign. The posted speed limit for passenger vehicles in this section of Route 350 is 35 miles per hour.

The sign was placed yesterday and will remain in that location for up to four weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally, and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 49 percent of Centre County crashes in 2020.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety website, www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

Media contacts: Timothy Nebgen 814-360-3838

