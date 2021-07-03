Route 366 Tarentum Bridge Single-lane Restrictions Continue Next Week in Tarentum

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on the Tarentum Bridge (Route 366) in Tarentum Borough, Allegheny County will continue Tuesday, July 6 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction of the Tarentum Bridge as needed weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late September. A lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction as crews conduct lighting, signage electrical and minor concrete work on the ramp.

This $3.24 million bridge rehabilitation project will include new latex modified overlay, steel repairs, bearing and expansion dam replacement, concrete substructure repairs, and zone painting. The overall project is expected to conclude in the fall of 2021.

Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #