Online Dispute Resolution Launched

The Hawaii State Judiciary has launched the first phase of its Online Dispute Resolution Pilot Project (ODR) on Oahu. Beginning July 1, 2021, some parties to small claims cases will be required to use TurboCourt, an online application, to file, resolve and negotiate their small claims cases. Parties who may not have the resources to participate online must fill out a form to request an exemption from the project by a judge.

While currently only available in the First Circuit on Oahu, ODR will be offered to other circuits in the near future. The Hawaii Supreme Court established the project pursuant to its order filed on June 23, 2021.

More detailed information about ODR can be found on the Judiciary website under the Self-Help tab – Small Claims, or you may call the First Circuit District Court Service Center at 808-538-5629.