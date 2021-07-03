Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,901 in the last 365 days.

Online Dispute Resolution Launched

 

The Hawaii State Judiciary has launched the first phase of its Online Dispute Resolution Pilot Project (ODR) on Oahu. Beginning July 1, 2021, some parties to small claims cases will be required to use TurboCourt, an online application, to file, resolve and negotiate their small claims cases. Parties who may not have the resources to participate online must fill out a form to request an exemption from the project by a judge.

While currently only available in the First Circuit on Oahu, ODR will be offered to other circuits in the near future. The Hawaii Supreme Court established the project pursuant to its order filed on June 23, 2021.

More detailed information about ODR can be found on the Judiciary website under the Self-Help tab – Small Claims, or you may call the First Circuit District Court Service Center at 808-538-5629.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Online Dispute Resolution Launched

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.