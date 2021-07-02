SIGNED! Climate Bill to Protect Environment & Support Disproportionately Impacted Communities Becomes Law

DENVER, CO – Today, the governor signed a bill into law that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance environmental justice in disadvantaged communities, and set Colorado on a pathway to meeting the climate targets established in HB19-1261.

HB21-1266, sponsored by Senators Janet Buckner and Faith Winter, was strengthened with amendments to direct more resources to communities in transition away from fossil fuels, increase the focus on disproportionately impacted populations, set firm enforcement mechanisms for the electricity, oil and gas, and industrial and manufacturing sectors, and advance environmental justice in executive branch rulemakings.

“Today is a historic day for Colorado,” said Senator Janet Buckner (D-Aurora). “With this law, we can build a sustainable future that supports the health and well-being of our residents, regardless of zip code, as well as the longevity of our environment and precious natural resources. Our efforts to act on climate do not stop here, but this is a major step in the right direction.”

In order to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, the bill establishes clear enforcement mechanisms for the reduction of greenhouse gases in the electricity sector – requiring the oil and gas sector to reduce emissions 48% by 2025 and 60% by 2030, and mandating the industrial and manufacturing sector to reduce emissions at least 20% by 2030.

To support the just transition of fossil fuel communities, the bill requires an audit of best value employment metrics used by the Public Utilities Commission to better understand if this important policy is actually ensuring that clean energy jobs are good jobs and requires the Office of Just Transition to develop a long-term budget based on federal, state, and other funding sources, outlining the resource needs of the office.

“Although this bill has been on a long journey, our aim from the beginning was to put the pollution reduction targets from the Governor’s Climate Roadmap into law,” said Senator Faith Winter (D-Westminster). “This law takes vitally important steps to hold our state accountable to our climate targets, creating meaningful and lasting measures to support those most affected by the impacts of global warming.”

Specifically, the bill advances environmental justice by eliminating the polluter pay loophole that exempts greenhouse gas emissions from pollution fees. In addition, the bill establishes the Environmental Justice Action Task Force – consisting of members from local communities, tribal governments, government agencies, and organizations – to determine how Colorado will embed equity in all environmental decision-making, including rulemakings, policy development, and facility permitting. It also creates an independent ombudsperson.

Lastly, the bill requires, for the first time, that polluters pay for their climate pollution – closing a loophole that has existed for decades and adding a new provision that requires the social cost of carbon to be included in economic impact analyses at the Air Quality Control Commission.