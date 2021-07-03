State Announces the Revision and Update of the Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan

Posted on Jul 2, 2021 in News

Office of Planning and Sustainable Development For Immediate Release: July 2, 2021

HONOLULU—The State of Hawaii’s Office of Planning and Sustainable Development is pleased to announce the launch and update of the “Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan: Charting a Course for the Decade of Action” to serve as the State’s climate and sustainability strategic action plan for the 2021-2030 decade.

“The people of the State of Hawaii have long understood the challenges of our finite resources and the importance of co-existing with our āina,” said Gov. David Ige. “We are witnessing rising sea level, temperature rise and a decrease in precipitation. These climate change hazards require long-term sustainability planning and coordination to guide strategic implementation.”

To ensure that the plan reflects a sustainable and achievable vision, the State of Hawaii Office of Planning and Sustainable Development is renewing the Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan for the decade ahead. The revised plan will guide the coordination and implementation of Hawaii’s sustainability and climate adaptation goals, principles, and policies (per Hawaii Revised Statutes §226-65). It will also provide recommendations for a sustainable and resilient economic recovery for Hawaii.

“Through the Statewide Sustainability Program’s community outreach, the updated Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan integrates the vision of the State’s communities and provides comprehensive focus areas, strategies, and recommended actions to guide the Hawaii’s sustainable economic recovery,” said Mike McCartney, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we live and work, and Hawaii’s economic recovery must reflect these changes while incorporating our sustainability goals for a resilient future.”

The update of the Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan included several virtual statewide information sharing sessions, public surveys, and stakeholder engagement that provided opportunities for participants to share their perspectives on Hawaii’s ongoing sustainability and climate change initiatives, both within their community and statewide. These extensive outreach sessions collected statewide feedback regarding ongoing sustainability and climate change initiatives, gaps in existing policies and efforts, and recommended actions that the government, organizations, communities, and individuals can take to achieve the plan’s goals over this decade.

“The State of Hawaii has a strong record in the planning, coordination, and implementation of our many sustainability goals. We have strong political will and a shared vision to prepare for, adapt to, and protect our homes, communities, and way of life from the many climate change challenges facing our islands,” said Danielle Bass, state sustainability coordinator. “This revised Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan will align Hawaii’s strong momentum and provide recommendations and a vision to achieve a sustainable and climate resilient future for our islands during this Decade of Action.”

The Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan: Charting a Course for the Decade of Action (2020-2030) is available online at https://hawaii2050.hawaii.gov and on the State of Hawaii’s Office of Planning and Sustainable Development’s website.

About the State of Hawaii Office of Planning and Sustainable Development The State of Hawaii’s Office of Planning and Sustainable Development is a state agency, administratively attached to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), that gathers, analyzes and provides information to the governor to assist in the overall analysis and formulation of state policies and strategies. Its purpose is to: (1) provide central direction and cohesion in the allocation of resources and effectuation of state activities and programs; and (2) effectively address current or emerging issues and opportunities. The office works closely with local, state and federal government agencies; the University of Hawaii; and various community stakeholders to achieve these objectives.

About the Statewide Sustainability Program The Statewide Sustainability Program is a new division within the State of Hawaii Office of Planning. The Statewide Sustainability Program is a newly created program, established to assist the State of Hawaii to “develop, organize, and promote policies and programs that assist in the meeting of Hawaii’s numerous sustainability and climate policies and goals.” See Act 45, Session Laws of Hawaii 2020. For more information, visit planning.hawaii.gov/sustainability

