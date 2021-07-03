Rutland Barracks / Burglary / DUI / FIPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B402451
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 06/20/21 @ 0017 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Benson, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary, Driving Under the Influence, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
ACCUSED: Scott Clark
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a burglary, in the Town of Benson, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Scott Clark had forced entry into the residence. Troopers made contact with Clark on Stage Road, in the Town of Benson, Vermont. Troopers determined Clark to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants. Clark was issued a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court for Burglary, Driving Under the Influence, and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/21 @ 1000
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ray Domingus
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701
Office: 802-773-9101
Cell: 802-585-5263
Fax: 802-775-6968
