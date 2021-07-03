Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Burglary / DUI / FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B402451

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Ray Domingus                          

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 06/20/21 @ 0017 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Benson, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary, Driving Under the Influence, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED:  Scott Clark                                             

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the  Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a burglary, in the Town of Benson, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Scott Clark had  forced entry into the residence. Troopers made contact with Clark on Stage Road, in the Town of Benson, Vermont. Troopers determined Clark to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants. Clark was issued a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court for Burglary, Driving Under the Influence, and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/21  @ 1000    

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  No 

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ray Domingus

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

Office: 802-773-9101

Cell: 802-585-5263

Fax: 802-775-6968

