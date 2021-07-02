Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 7.2.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Yong Ping Chen, 58, of Camarillo, has been reappointed to the California Acupuncture Board, where she has served since 2020. Chen has been a Professor at Alhambra Medical University since 2020 and an Acupuncturist at Chen’s Chinese Medicine clinic since 2002. She was Director of the Experimental Acupuncture Teaching Department and Laboratory at Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine from 2000 to 2002, Associate Professor and Deputy Chief Physician at Southern Medical University from 1989 to 1997 and Physician and Proctologist at Linhai Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital from 1984 to 1986. Chen was chair of the California Acupuncturists United Association from 2018 to 2020. She was founding Vice President of the California Acupuncture and Traditional Medicine Association and board member of American Alliance for Professional Acupuncture Safety. Chen is a member of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association. She earned Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in integrative Chinese – Western medicine from Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine and a Master of Science degree in classical Chinese medicine from Zhejiang Chinese Medical University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Chen is a Democrat.

Hyun “Francisco” Kim, 56, of Fremont, has been reappointed to the California Acupuncture Board, where he has served since 2018. Kim has been an Acupuncture Practitioner at Harmony Holistic Wellness Center since 2019, Clinic Director and Acupuncturist at Healtones Medical Clinic since 2014 and Adjunct Clinical Instructor at Touro University California, College of Osteopathic Medicine since 2014. He was Partner at Eastridge Medical Group from 2012 to 2013 and Owner of St. Francis Clinic from 2004 to 2012. Kim is a member of the Association of Korean Asian Medicine and Acupuncture. He earned a Master of Science degree in oriental medicine and acupuncture from South Baylo University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kim is registered without party preference.

Amy L. Matecki, 54, of El Sobrante, has been reappointed to the California Acupuncture Board, where she has served since 2016. Matecki has been Medical Director for Complementary and Integrative Medicine at Sutter Health Alta Bates Summit Medical Center since 2008, where she was an Internal Medicine Hospitalist from 2004 to 2006. Matecki has been a Consultant for Integrative Medicine and an Internal Medicine Hospitalist at Northern California Hematology and Oncology Consultants Inc. since 2004. She was Chief of the Integrative Medicine Division at Alameda Health System from 2014 to 2019, where she was an Attending Physician from 2004 to 2019 and a Chief Resident for Internal Medicine from 2003 to 2004. She was Internal Medicine Hospitalist at Inpatient Consultants of California Inc from 2003 to 2007 and Chief Resident Clinic at the Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center from 2003 to 2004. Matecki is president of the International Center for Integrative Medicine. She is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Society of Chinese American Physician Entrepreneurs, National Federation of Chinese Traditional Chinese Medicine Organizations, Society for Integrative Oncology, California Medical Association and the American College of Physicians-American Society of Internal Medicine. She earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Qingdao University Medical College and a Master of Science degree in traditional Chinese medicine from the Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Matecki is registered without party preference.

Tian Feng, 62, of Walnut Creek, has been reappointed to the California Architects Board, where he has served since 2014. Feng has been District Architect for the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) since 2001. Feng is a fellow at the American Institute of Architects and at the Construction Specifications Institute. Feng earned a Master of Science degree in architecture from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Feng is a Democrat.

Ronald A. Jones, 59, of Oakland, has been reappointed to the California Architects Board, where he has served since 2020. Jones has been Principal at Hunt Hale Jones Architects since 1995. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Jones is a Democrat.

Mitra Kanaani, 69, of San Diego, has been appointed to the California Architects Board. Kanaani has been a Professor at NewSchool of Architecture and Design since 1992, where she has held several roles, including as Chair of the Architecture Department and the Undergraduate Program, Acting Dean and Director of Integrated Path to Architectural Licensure, IPAL Program. She has been Principal at Universal Design since 1997. Kanaani earned a Master of Science degree in urban planning from the University of Tehran, a Master of Science degree in architecture from the University of New Mexico and a Doctor of Architecture degree from the University of Hawaii. She is a fellow of the American Institute of Architects, secretary for the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture an international evaluator at the National Architectural Accrediting Board. Kanaani is a member of the Building Technology Educators Society, International Code Council and the American Institute of Architects. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kanaani is registered without party preference.

