2021-07-02 16:42:47.1 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won In St. Louis

2021-07-02 16:42:47.1

Christopher Wienhoff of St. Louis has claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize won in the May 26 drawing.

Wienhoff’s ticket, which he purchased at Circle K, 9035 Gravois Road, matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, in addition to matching the Powerball number. The winning numbers drawn on May 26 were 2, 8, 21, 34 and 62. The Powerball number was 16.

Wienhoff’s ticket was the 23rd sold so far in Missouri in 2021 to match four white-ball numbers and the Powerball to win a base prize of $50,000, and the 281st to do so since October 2015 when the prize was increased from $10,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of prizes $600 or more, by appointment only.