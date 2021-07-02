US-127 BR culvert replacement in the city of Clare starts July 6

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Clare

HIGHWAY: US-127 Business Route (BR) (McEwan Street)

CLOSEST CITY: Clare

START DATE: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

PROJECT: This Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reduce US-127 BR to one open lane in each direction to accommodate replacement of the box culvert at Little Tobacco Drain. This project is permit work being completed by the City of Clare.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: US-127 BR (McEwan Street) will have only one lane open in each direction. Drivers should expect traffic shifts and lane closures through the work zone.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace an aging culvert, ensuring appropriate water flow under the road.