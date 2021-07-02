Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,800 in the last 365 days.

US-127 BR culvert replacement in the city of Clare starts July 6

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Clare

HIGHWAY:                                    US-127 Business Route (BR) (McEwan Street)

CLOSEST CITY:                  Clare

START DATE:             Tuesday, July 6, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

PROJECT:                           This Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reduce US-127 BR to one open lane in each direction to accommodate replacement of the box culvert at Little Tobacco Drain. This project is permit work being completed by the City of Clare.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      US-127 BR (McEwan Street) will have only one lane open in each direction. Drivers should expect traffic shifts and lane closures through the work zone.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace an aging culvert, ensuring appropriate water flow under the road. 

You just read:

US-127 BR culvert replacement in the city of Clare starts July 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.