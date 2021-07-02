M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) project update: 12 Mile Road closing at M-3 for two weeks for rebuilding in Macomb County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

CITY: Roseville

ROADWAYS: 12 Mile Road M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)

12 MILE ROAD CLOSURE BEGINS: Wednesday, July 14, 2021 7 a.m.

12 MILE ROAD REOPENS: Late July 2021

M-3 OVERALL PROJECT END DATE: Late 2022

PROJECT DETAILS: As part of the project to rebuild M-3, the intersection with 12 Mile Road also needs to be rebuilt.

Beginning Friday, July 9, eastbound and westbound 12 Mile Road will one lane open in each direction through the M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) intersection for prep work.

On Wednesday, July 14, 12 Mile Road will be closed at M-3 through late July. Only local traffic will be allowed on 12 Mile Road between M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) and I-94.

During this closure, contractors will be replacing water main, sewers, curb and gutter, and pavement at the intersections. For more information about this project, visit www.MovingMacomb.org/.

DETOURS: Eastbound 12 Mile Road traffic will be detoured to southbound M-97, then eastbound I-696 to 11 Mile Road (Exit 28). Continue eastbound on 11 Mile Road to northbound Little Mack Avenue to reach eastbound 12 Mile Road.

Westbound 12 Mile Road traffic will be detoured to southbound Little Mack Avenue, then westbound 11 Mile Road to westbound I-696. Take Exit 26 to M-97 and follow northbound M-97 to reach westbound 12 Mile Road.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface on Gratiot Avenue. New sewer systems will also improve drainage throughout the corridor. Both of these improvements will result in better ride quality and increased safety for motorists and pedestrians.