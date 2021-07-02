Top Rhodesian Ridgeback Breeder In Texas
Rhodesian Ridgebacks are big dogs without all the big dog problems”LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Rhodesian Ridgeback Breeder in Texas interviewed regarding breeds popularity
— A day with Rhodesian Ridgebacks of Texas
When I met Erik Avery the owner of Rhodesian Ridgebacks of Texas a local Rhodesian Ridgeback breeder in Fredericksburg Texas. He told us that "Rhodesians are a rare exotic breed and there is a shortage currently with an increased demand post covid." I followed up and asked what made the breed so popular and resulted in such a high demand for the puppies. Erik Avery stated "We had a Rhodesian Ridgeback litter last year in March right as covid hit and I was concerned we might have trouble placing this Rhodesian Ridgeback Puppies into good homes. I was completely shocked when the hundreds of calls and emails began coming in looking for Rhodesian Ridgebacks for sale from all of the nation." I asked him if male Rhodesian Ridgeback puppies or female Rhodesian Ridgeback puppies were in higher demand? Erik responded, "We expected the female Rhodesian Ridgeback puppies for sale to sell first but it was actually the Male Rhodesian Ridgeback Puppies for sale that sold by the end of week 1". When asked what makes the Rhodesian Ridgeback breed so popular Erik offered this. "Ridgebacks are phenomenal family pets, they are protective of family members, children, other animals, and other people within the boundaries of the property they reside on. As I put it they are big dogs with the fewest big dog problems. Rhodesian Ridgebacks are not known for sheading, health issues, aggression, overactivity, or high maintenance. Keep in mind Ridgebacks do require a lot of time, money, and mostly love. That is why we try to vet our potential buyers to place these dogs with families that will provide a rich, appropriate environment and most of all love for these beautiful companions." I went out to Eriks Ranch to meet the Rhodesian Ridgebacks and was greeted by Maverik and Charlie the sire and female parents of the Rhodesian Ridgeback litters that will be coming in the future. I have never been around Rhodesian Ridgebacks but Maverik and Charlie were impressive specimens to behold and their gentle giant demeanor was surprising given their size and strength. After a few hours of being with the Rhodesians, I can see why they garner such praise and high regard. In conclusion, this reporter's next dog just might be a Rhodesians Ridgeback.
We asked Erik some rapid-fire questions about his puppies in Texas and here are the answers he gave.
When is the best time to buy Rhodesian Ridgeback puppies?
The best time to purchase Rhodesian Ridgeback by law is after 8 weeks.
Where is the best place to buy Rhodesian Ridgeback puppies?
It's important to examine the health and quality of the Rhodesian Ridgeback Puppies parents and pedigree as well as have a veterinarian examine the puppy.
How much are Rhodesian Ridgeback puppies for sale in Texas?
Rhodesian Ridgeback puppies in texas cost between $3500 and $5000.
How many Puppies are typically in a Rhodesian ridgeback litter?
Typically Rhodesian Ridgeback litters have an even number of male puppies and female puppies and litters are usually 10-12 puppies per litter.
How much do Rhodesian Ridgeback stud services cost?
Typically between the cost of one dog which is $3500-$5000.
