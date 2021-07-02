Century Park Law Group is in alignment with these efforts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer traffic volumes rise, State Highway Safety Offices increase efforts to protect road users

With more Americans returning to the road and millions expected to take summer road trips, the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) is alerting motorists that State Highway Safety Offices (SHSOs) and their partners are stepping up programs to make sure the nation’s roads are safe for everyone considering the number of fatalities from distracted driving. Century Park Law Group, best source for Los Angeles Car Accident Lawyers, supports GHSA and SHSOs programs and initiatives which increases awareness of distracted driving using radio advertisements and other media.

Traffic is expected to come roaring back this year after a significant drop-off in 2020 due to the pandemic. Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of the summer travel season and what is referred to as the “100 Deadliest Days” due to a historic increase in traffic fatalities between late May and the Labor Day weekend. The increase in travel also comes as state and federal officials conduct the annual Click It or Ticket seat belt outreach and enforcement campaign.

“Everyone is excited to reconnect now that America is opening up. As more people take to the road this summer, our focus on safety during the pandemic needs to extend to the driver’s seat,” said GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins. “Remember to buckle up, drive sober, turn off your cell phone and drive the speed limit. We shouldn’t compound the many deaths caused by COVID with additional loss of life on our roads – that is preventable.”

Of particular concern to GHSA and its members is evidence that unsafe driving behaviors – speeding, drunk and drugged driving, distraction, and not buckling up – increased during the pandemic. Adding more vehicles to the road at a time when dangerous driving is rampant in Los Angeles is a recipe for more Los Angeles car crashes, injuries and deaths.

Just last week, GHSA released new data indicating 2020 is projected to have seen a dramatic 21% increase in the rate of pedestrian deaths, the largest jump in the history of federal record-keeping.

California law enforcement agencies are focusing on unrestrained drivers and passengers and ensuring that children are secured in the correct child safety seat.

Press Contact:



Sam Tabibian Esq

sam@cplglaw.com

+1-844-444-2754

About Century Park Law Group

Century Park Law Group is a law firm and a great source for experienced Personal Injury Lawyers, Los Angeles Car Accident Lawyers, bike accident lawyers, bus accident lawyers , Los Angeles Motorcycle accident lawyers, pedestrian accident lawyers, truck accident lawyers, Uber/Lyft accident lawyers, Slip and Fall Accident Lawyers, premise liability lawyers, and products liability accident lawyers. For the past 17 years, we achieved the best possible results for every client we served. If you have been a victim of a car accident or need a personal injury lawyer, please call us at (844) 444-2754.