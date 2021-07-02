Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Doug Peterson Response to Jury Decision in Quinn Trial

“I appreciate the hard work and time commitment given by this Furnas County jury to reach this verdict. I want to thank our team of experienced prosecutors, along with the Furnas county attorney, for their professional presentation of the evidence. Thank you also to the team of investigators and law enforcement for their dedication and excellent efforts to bring this case to justice. Finally, I want to thank the victim for having the strength to come forward with the truth.”

