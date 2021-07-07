Actor, Casting Director, and now Author, Kiley Langille launches her debut children’s book; “It’s Okay to be Different”
“It's Ok to Be Different” –By Kiley Langille. 1st June 2021LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being taller than everyone else, Kiley Langille was bullied a lot as a youngster. Now that she is a young adult, she wishes someone had been there to teach her and remind her that being unique is wonderful and preferable to fitting in. This idea quickly became a mission for Kiley, and she decided to write this lovely children's book to teach children that our differences are good and that they are what makes us unique.
“If you don't fit into our culture's mold, you could be labeled as an outsider. However, as you get older, you realize that your quirks are what make you stand out in a crowd. People begin to wish they have your unique characteristics. I'm a colossal gal. My entire youth was spent being mocked and reviled because I was tall. I've learned to embrace and respect my uniqueness now that I'm an adult. I can't change it, so I may as well enjoy it! Nobody else is like me, which makes me feel incomparable and amazing.”
It’s Okay to be Different aims to create positive awareness in children who are ridiculed for their differences. Encouraging these children to embrace their differences as strengths rather than weaknesses. “It's Okay to be Different tells you your uniqueness is your gift! Embrace it!”
About The Author
Kiley Langille is a writer, actress, model, and casting director from Canada. She was born in Toronto, Ontario in the year 1998. She graduated from York University in Toronto, Canada, after attending Francis Xavier Catholic High School in Ontario. Kiley has also competed in state basketball for her high school.
Being inspired by her own childhood and the challenges she faced, Kiley chose to write this book in order to teach youngsters that their differences are wonderful and that they are what distinguishes us as individuals. Being tall, she was ridiculed and despised her entire childhood. Now that she is an adult, she has learned to admire and appreciate her individuality.
“I can’t change it so might as well use it to my advantage! Nobody else is like me and I feel super cool because of it! I turn heads whenever I enter a room” – Kiley Langille.
Follow Kiley Langille:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/KileyLangilleAuthor
Twitter - https://twitter.com/KileyLangille
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kileylangille_author/
Kiley Langille
James Chavis
Global Books Writer
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn