2021-07-02 09:41:05.387 Stoutsville Woman Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-07-02 09:41:05.387

Brenda Buckman of Stoutsville couldn’t believe her eyes when she scratched off her Missouri Lottery “Gold Mine” Scratchers ticket to find one of the game’s 10 top prizes of $50,000. 

“It was unbelievable!” Buckman shared. “I’ve never won that much before!” 

Buckman purchased the winning ticket at Abel’s Quik Shop, 519 N. Main, in Monroe City.

Gold Mine” is a $3 game with more than $7 million in unclaimed prizes, including four additional top prizes of $50,000.

Through Aug. 17, all active Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can also be entered into players’ My Lottery Players Club accounts for a chance to win a $32,000 taxes-paid outdoor-living allowance or a $1,000 cash prize in “The Great Outdoors” summer promotion.  

In FY20, players in Monroe County won more than $1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $108,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $95,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

