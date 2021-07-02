Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TDOC Holds First In-Person Graduation Since Beginning Of Pandemic

NASHVILLE – On Friday, July 2, 2021, friends and family gathered in the auditorium of the Tennessee Correction Academy (TCA) in Tullahoma to celebrate their loved one’s successful completion of Basic Correctional Officer Training (BCOT).  This graduation, commemorating the hard work of 41 Correctional Officers, marks the first in-person ceremony in over a year, after the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) suspended in-person gatherings as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During the six-week academy, recruits learn skills and techniques to equip them with the tools they need to be effective correctional officers.  Courses on leadership, de-escalation techniques, defense tactics, report writing, and teamwork are just some of the classes taught during the training.  Next week, graduates will return to their respective facilities located throughout the state and work alongside a field training officer, who acts as a mentor and provides boots-on-the-ground training to the graduate for a minimum of two weeks.

“My career as a correctional officer began at the Lake County Regional Facility in 1982,” said Tony Parker.  “Today, I humbly serve as Commissioner.  Although I have had many roles in TDOC, each one has afforded me the opportunity to provide for my family, work alongside some great public servants, and give back to this great state.  I am proud of the men and women graduating today, and I would encourage anyone else in search of a noble and rewarding career to join our team.”

The Tennessee Department of Correction continues to have correctional officer vacancies throughout the state and is currently offering a $5,000 hiring bonus to successful applicants.

